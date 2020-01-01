Managing cash and cash equivalents in a changing environment
Cash has always played a critical role in a diversified investment portfolio and it is especially vital in times of uncertainty when investors see cash as protection against risk. Despite the importance of cash, advisers can struggle to engage their clients in meaningful conversations around cash management and may not be fully aware of a client’s total cash holdings.
In this whitepaper we explore the types of cash products that you might consider for your clients, look at the place cash plays as part of a portfolio and explore the cash management innovations the Macquarie CMA brings to the industry.
Yet clients can sometimes think cash is “simple” and not something they need advice on. When this happens clients may not tell their adviser about all their cash holdings and that can compromise the adviser’s ability to provide thorough advice – in an increasingly complex cash product environment.
In a low-rate environment, the search for yield has led to an increase in the number of products available for advisers to choose from. That can make it hard to deeply understand the risk and return factors of every product, and communicate them clearly to clients.
But how can advisers actively manage clients’ cash portfolios to get a healthy rate of return, with an acceptable level of risk – all while keeping clients on track to meet their goals?
