Hidden risks in a safe haven

Managing cash and cash equivalents in a changing environment

Download the whitepaper

Our perspective

Cash has always played a critical role in a diversified investment portfolio and it is especially vital in times of uncertainty when investors see cash as protection against risk. Despite the importance of cash, advisers can struggle to engage their clients in meaningful conversations around cash management and may not be fully aware of a client’s total cash holdings.  

In this whitepaper we explore the types of cash products that you might consider for your clients, look at the place cash plays as part of a portfolio and explore the cash management innovations the Macquarie CMA brings to the industry. 

Download the whitepaper
Why focus on cash?

Why focus on cash?

Why focus on cash?

In the current environment, levels of household cash are at near-historic levels. 

Yet clients can sometimes think cash is “simple” and not something they need advice on. When this happens clients may not tell their adviser about all their cash holdings and that can compromise the adviser’s ability to provide thorough advice – in an increasingly complex cash product environment. 

Download the whitepaper
Cash investment options

The number of cash investment options is becoming increasingly complex

The number of cash investment options is becoming increasingly complex

Advisers and clients can choose between cash, cash equivalents and cash alternatives. 

In a low-rate environment, the search for yield has led to an increase in the number of products available for advisers to choose from. That can make it hard to deeply understand the risk and return factors of every product, and communicate them clearly to clients. 

Download the whitepaper
The risk

What risk does that cause?

What risk does that cause?

There’s a need to balance liquidity, risk and return in a volatile environment.

But how can advisers actively manage clients’ cash portfolios to get a healthy rate of return, with an acceptable level of risk – all while keeping clients on track to meet their goals? 

Download the whitepaper

Download the whitepaper

 

Thank you for requesting the Managing cash and cash equivalents in a changing environment whitepaper.

Download your copy here

You’ll also receive an email copy of the report within the next five minutes. If you don’t receive your email copy, please email wealthsales@macquarie.com and we will be happy to help you.

Sorry an error occured, please try again.

Fill out your details below

By submitting this enquiry, I acknowledge that I have read the Macquarie Group privacy policy, and understand that Macquarie will use my personal information to contact me in relation to my enquiry, and for other general marketing purposes.

You can change your marketing preferences by telephoning Macquarie on 1800 806 310 or customising your preferences with the unsubscribe link included in our marketing communications. Please note that all of our calls are recorded. If you do not want your call to be recorded, please advise the Macquarie staff member.

Related articles

A lower half view of a person sitting on a kitchen counter with their laptop open.

The cash checklist

A high-angle view of a businessman and a businesswoman sitting in the office building lobby and using a digital tablet

What do new clients want from their advisers?

Three colleagues, two male and one female sitting in a casual boardroom having a meeting during the day.

Choose the CMA that gives you confidence

Additional information

This information has been prepared by Macquarie Bank Limited AFSL and Australian Credit Licence 237502 and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Before making any financial investment decision or a decision about whether to acquire a product mentioned on this page, a person should obtain and review the terms and conditions relating to that product and also seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice.

Except for Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 AFSL and Australian Credit Licence 237502 (MBL), any Macquarie entity referred to on this page is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Cth). That entity’s obligations do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of that entity, unless noted otherwise.