Cash has always played a critical role in a diversified investment portfolio and it is especially vital in times of uncertainty when investors see cash as protection against risk. Despite the importance of cash, advisers can struggle to engage their clients in meaningful conversations around cash management and may not be fully aware of a client’s total cash holdings.

In this whitepaper we explore the types of cash products that you might consider for your clients, look at the place cash plays as part of a portfolio and explore the cash management innovations the Macquarie CMA brings to the industry.